Soccer-Eye surgery sidelines SIPG goalkeeper Yan
Shanghai SIPG may lose goalkeeper Yan Junling for the rest of the Chinese Super League season after the club said the China international needs eye surgery.Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 22-10-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 10:36 IST
Shanghai SIPG may lose goalkeeper Yan Junling for the rest of the Chinese Super League season after the club said the China international needs eye surgery. Yan was injured in the first half of his team’s 0-0 draw with cross-city rivals Shanghai Shenhua at the weekend and the 29-year-old was examined by eye experts on Tuesday.
Yan, who was replaced by Chen Wei on Sunday, will definitely miss the second leg of SIPG’s CSL playoff quarter-final on Friday and will also be a doubt for the Asian Champions League when it resumes in Doha on Nov. 18. SIPG are slated to face Yokohama F Marinos, Jeonbuk Motors and Sydney FC in the group phase.
