Rugby-France name same side that beat England for Wales friendly

France coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named a formidable team for Saturday's friendly with Wales in Paris, with the starting side unchanged from their Six Nations opener against England earlier this year. France produced a stunning performance in that match in February to win 24-17 and Galthie said that he opted against major changes as the team return to action following the COVID-19 shutdown.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:38 IST
France coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named a formidable team for Saturday's friendly with Wales in Paris, with the starting side unchanged from their Six Nations opener against England earlier this year.

France produced a stunning performance in that match in February to win 24-17 and Galthie said that he opted against major changes as the team return to action following the COVID-19 shutdown. Galthie's side scored a 27-23 win over Wales in the third round of the championship, the last time the teams met.

"This team looks like the starting 15 of our first match at the Six Nations against England. We like continuity," Galthie said in a statement https://www.ffr.fr/actualites/xv-de-france/la-composition-pour-le-pays-de-galles-2. "... Our team is growing and gaining individual and collective maturity."

Damian Penaud was left out with the centre nursing an ankle problem while prop Mohamed Haouas returns from suspension. France will next take on Ireland in their rescheduled Six Nations clash on Oct. 31.

Team: 15-Anthony Bouthier, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Vincent Rattez, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Arthur Vincent, 23-Thomas Ramos.

