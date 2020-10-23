Left Menu
Saw the game with 'do or die' attitude: Shankar after heroics against RR

After guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a win over Rajasthan Royals, Vijay Shankar said that he saw the game with a "do or die" attitude and is happy to have delivered a good performance in the match.

23-10-2020
Vijay Shankar (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

After guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a win over Rajasthan Royals, Vijay Shankar said that he saw the game with a "do or die" attitude and is happy to have delivered a good performance in the match. SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Thursday.

Shankar gave away just 15 runs from his three overs while picking up one wicket. He then played an unbeaten knock of 52 runs to help the team chase down the target of 155. Manish Pandey also played a brilliant knock of 83* runs, taking SRH over the line in the 19th over.

"We both knew that we had to stay in the middle to take the game deep and if you ask me personally, it was a do or die game for me. That is how I saw this game, I did not have the best of time with the bat and this was a do or die game for me. I had to perform. Really happy to go out and play such an innings for the team," Pandey said in the post-match press conference. With this win, SRH has moved to fifth place in the points table with eight points while Rajasthan Royals has gone down to the seventh place with eight points.

Shankar wants the team to keep the momentum going and get into the top four. "I think in the last couple of games, we were really, really close and we slipped in the last minute. I think a win like this will give confidence to each and every individual in the team and we can win the remaining games and keep ourselves alive in the tournament and push to get into the top four," he said. (ANI)

