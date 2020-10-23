Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Argentina postponed warmup match to focus on tests - coach

A lot of intensity and physicality. "Our boys haven't had one scrum in seven or eight months against a proper opposition, they've just been playing against themselves." The Pumas were hit by a wave of COVID-19 infections before they left for Australia, with more than a dozen players and coaches testing positive. The majority of the team arrived in Sydney in early October and spent two weeks in isolation.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 11:52 IST
Rugby-Argentina postponed warmup match to focus on tests - coach

Argentina have had to postpone their Rugby Championship warm-up against a New South Wales Waratahs XV as several players in the squad are nursing injuries and their focus must remain on the test matches, coach Mario Ledesma said on Friday.

Argentina, who were released from a bio-secure facility in Sydney earlier this week, are keen to get some gametime before opening their campaign against the All Blacks on Nov. 14. However, Ledesma said given most of the team had not played in more than seven months, it was more important they focussed on ensuring they would be in the best possible shape to face New Zealand and the Wallabies.

"We were going to play on this weekend but we have got a lot of soft tissue injuries and we don't want to risk it," Ledesma told reporters in Sydney. "The most important thing is to get ready ... and be competitive and give them a tough time." Ledesma added that because both the Wallabies and All Blacks had already played domestic Super Rugby competitions and two tests, the challenge would be tougher on his team.

"Rugby wise, I don't know where we are but mentally we are in a really good spot," he added. "Australia and New Zealand ... they're playing really well. A lot of intensity and physicality.

"Our boys haven't had one scrum in seven or eight months against a proper opposition, they've just been playing against themselves." The Pumas were hit by a wave of COVID-19 infections before they left for Australia, with more than a dozen players and coaches testing positive.

The majority of the team arrived in Sydney in early October and spent two weeks in isolation. Another 13 European-based players only arrived this week and are in isolation. "The whole dynamic of the team was not what you would usually do in a tour," Ledesma said.

"I was proud of the boys how they stayed positive in training with a lot of attitude and staying humble. "To play the Rugby Championship is massive."

Also Read: European Commission reaches deal for remdesivir

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hotel bookings in Spain in September fall 78% on year

The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels plunged 78 in September compared with the same month a year ago as travel restrictions ravaged the crucial tourism industry, data from the INE national statistics office showed on Fr...

Maha farmer ends life due to crop loss after heavy rains

A 30-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Marathwada region of Maharashtra on Friday, after his crop got washed away due to recent heavy rains, a police official said. The incident occurred at Kader village in O...

Delhi's air quality worsens, 10 monitoring stations enter 'severe' zone

Delhis air quality deteriorated on Friday morning with several areas in the national capital recording severe levels of pollution, according to authorities. The air quality index AQI on Friday was recorded at 374 as compared to 302 on the p...

Paris airports cut traffic outlook on COVID second wave

Aeroports de Paris, operator of the French capitals main airports, cut its full-year passenger traffic outlook on Friday as a second wave of COVID-19 infections gathers pace. Traffic at Charles de Gaulle and Orly will fall 65-70 rather than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020