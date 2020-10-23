Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Farrell working on tackling technique ahead of return from ban

England captain Owen Farrell is spending extra time in training with strength and conditioning head Jon Clarke to improve his tackling technique ahead of his return from a ban, head coach Eddie Jones has said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 11:55 IST
Rugby-Farrell working on tackling technique ahead of return from ban

England captain Owen Farrell is spending extra time in training with strength and conditioning head Jon Clarke to improve his tackling technique ahead of his return from a ban, head coach Eddie Jones has said. Farrell is set to feature in Sunday's game with Barbarians after completing a five-match suspension he received last month for a dangerous high tackle playing for club side Saracens against Wasps.

"Owen's always working on his tackle technique. I went to the gym ... and I was walking through before we were going to catch up and he was there doing some extra work with Jon Clarke," Jones told British media. "That's a constant work-on for not only Owen, but a lot of our players.

"The laws of the high tackle have become increasingly tighter, which is for the welfare of the players and all of our players are conscious of their responsibility. Farrell has been in the spotlight for his physical approach, having gone unpunished after two incidents of "no-arms" tackles against South Africa and Australia in 2018 but Jones said the 29-year-old is making the effort to iron out the problems.

"He made a mistake in a game. We've moved on from that and now his job's to be the best England captain he can be - that's what he's striving to do," Jones added. England's Rugby Football Union said on Thursday that it is reviewing whether Sunday's game can go ahead as scheduled after several Barbarians players breached COVID-19 protocols.

Jones's side are hoping to get some game time this weekend at Twickenham ahead of their final Six Nations game in Italy on Oct. 31.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan youngster starts volunteer online message counseling

Suicides are on the rise among Japanese teens and that worries 21-year-old Koki Ozora, who grew up depressed and lonely. His nonprofit Anata no Ibasho, or A Place for You, is run entirely by volunteers. It offers a 24-hour text-messaging se...

Hotel bookings in Spain in September fall 78% on year

The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels plunged 78 in September compared with the same month a year ago as travel restrictions ravaged the crucial tourism industry, data from the INE national statistics office showed on Fr...

Maha farmer ends life due to crop loss after heavy rains

A 30-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Marathwada region of Maharashtra on Friday, after his crop got washed away due to recent heavy rains, a police official said. The incident occurred at Kader village in O...

Delhi's air quality worsens, 10 monitoring stations enter 'severe' zone

Delhis air quality deteriorated on Friday morning with several areas in the national capital recording severe levels of pollution, according to authorities. The air quality index AQI on Friday was recorded at 374 as compared to 302 on the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020