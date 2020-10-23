Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC expects clarity on World Test Championship by mid-November

Announcing the start of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship with the 2019 Ashes series, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had said that the top two teams would fight it out for the title in June 2021 at the iconic Lord's. But the coronavirus pandemic has put a blanket of doubt over the original plan and the ICC is now hoping to get clarity on the fate of the championship by mid-November.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 23-10-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 11:56 IST
ICC expects clarity on World Test Championship by mid-November
India skipper Virat Kohli. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose Announcing the start of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship with the 2019 Ashes series, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had said that the top two teams would fight it out for the title in June 2021 at the iconic Lord's. But the coronavirus pandemic has put a blanket of doubt over the original plan and the ICC is now hoping to get clarity on the fate of the championship by mid-November.

Speaking to ANI, an ICC official in the know of developments said that with the pandemic sending the original scheduling of bilateral ties for a toss, the international body is looking to get a fair idea on how the championship will play out by next month. "It will be discussed at the Cricket Committee and Chief Executives Committee meetings in mid-November and we should have more clarity post then," the official said.

Asked if there could be a toss-up between either splitting points for the cancelled games or only adding points from games completed to see who sits at the top of the table at the end of the cycle, the official said: "Both will be discussed." The coronavirus pandemic saw the world coming to a complete standstill with tours being cancelled and bilateral cricketing ties taking a hit. The West Indies tour of England was the first series that took place after the resumption of cricket and that was followed by Pakistan and Australia travelling to the UK. While Pakistan too played a full series, Australia and England engaged in just a limited-overs series.

The successful organisation of the ongoing Indian Premier League would be a huge boost for the ICC and world cricket as they look to return to normalcy with an eye on safety protocols to battle the virus. In fact, former ICC Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat who is now a part of the Abu Dhabi T10 league said that the way UAE has managed to host the IPL is a huge boost for everyone around the gentleman's game.

"I think so (a big boost). To hold a 10-day event is much easier than it is to hold or stage the IPL. The IPL is a big tournament played over two months. It is a huge event and if they can successfully host the IPL as the organisers have shown here in the UAE, I have got no doubt that a 10-day event like the T10 can be easily done. I hope COVID-19 would be behind us and spectators are allowed inside," Lorgat told ANI. Coming back to the World Test Championship, it is not just a project close to the ICC's heart, even stars like Virat Kohli have made it clear how it is an integral part of the system and winning it would be the ultimate cherry on the cake.

"I think Test Championship, as an ICC tournament, should be right up there. All the other tournaments, for me, start under that. This is going to be the biggest of them all. Every team wants to make it to the final at Lord's. And we are not any different. We want those points and make sure that we qualify as early as we can, and be in that frame of mind to hopefully win that," he had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan youngster starts volunteer online message counseling

Suicides are on the rise among Japanese teens and that worries 21-year-old Koki Ozora, who grew up depressed and lonely. His nonprofit Anata no Ibasho, or A Place for You, is run entirely by volunteers. It offers a 24-hour text-messaging se...

Hotel bookings in Spain in September fall 78% on year

The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels plunged 78 in September compared with the same month a year ago as travel restrictions ravaged the crucial tourism industry, data from the INE national statistics office showed on Fr...

Maha farmer ends life due to crop loss after heavy rains

A 30-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Marathwada region of Maharashtra on Friday, after his crop got washed away due to recent heavy rains, a police official said. The incident occurred at Kader village in O...

Delhi's air quality worsens, 10 monitoring stations enter 'severe' zone

Delhis air quality deteriorated on Friday morning with several areas in the national capital recording severe levels of pollution, according to authorities. The air quality index AQI on Friday was recorded at 374 as compared to 302 on the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020