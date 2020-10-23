Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-McLaren protecting drivers even more after COVID 'wake up call'

McLaren are tightening procedures against COVID-19 to protect Formula One drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris after what team principal Andreas Seidl called a 'wake-up call' in Germany two weeks ago. Champions Mercedes had two positive cases of the new coronavirus at the Nuerburgring ahead of the Oct. 11 race, and had to isolate team members and fly in replacements from England.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:55 IST
Motor racing-McLaren protecting drivers even more after COVID 'wake up call'

McLaren are tightening procedures against COVID-19 to protect Formula One drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris after what team principal Andreas Seidl called a 'wake-up call' in Germany two weeks ago.

Champions Mercedes had two positive cases of the new coronavirus at the Nuerburgring ahead of the Oct. 11 race, and had to isolate team members and fly in replacements from England. Racing Point's Lance Stroll and his team owner father Lawrence then tested positive at home in Switzerland on the Sunday.

"What happened at the Nuerburgring, that's just another wake-up call for the entire team to make sure we don't get complacent," Seidl told reporters in a video conference at the Portuguese Grand Prix. "We did some additional measures now for here again, in terms of even separating the people even more as far as it is possible in the offices and in the garages.

"We did another step also with the drivers to separate them even more from the team during the race weekend, simply to make sure we do what is possible," added the German, whose team are fourth and in a tight battle for third. Formula One is operating in 'bubbles', with teams tested every five days and kept apart in the paddock. They are also keeping replacement staff on standby.

The governing body has tightened procedures since the Nuerburgring, with nobody allowed into the paddock without having produced a negative test result on site. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said at the Nuerburgring that six times champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, first and second in the championship, were isolating as much as possible to prevent the virus impacting the title race.

"The drivers are the most restricted of the whole group, of the whole team," said the Austrian. "It's certainly not a great situation for them because you almost need to live like a hermit and that's what they are doing."

The original season start was delayed to July by the pandemic, with the Australian opener in March called off when a McLaren team member contracted the virus.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Kohli and boys could play two Tests each in Adelaide and Sydney

By Baidurjo Bhose The hurdles around India touring Australia have been making news on and off with the Australian government not keen on relaxing quarantine rules with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic. And the latest turn could see India ...

Motor racing-Bottas leads Mercedes one-two in first Portuguese practice

Valtteri Bottas set the pace for Mercedes in the first Portuguese Grand Prix practice in 24 years on Friday, with six-times Formula One world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton second fastest. The Finn has made a habit of going quickest in t...

We didn't leak information about Sushant case: CBI to HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI which is probing actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death told the Bombay High Court on Friday that it had not leaked any information related to the case to the media. Hearing PILs about media trial in the c...

Free on bail, prominent Thai protest leader pledges to keep up campaign

One of the most prominent leaders of more than three months of anti-government protests in Thailand was freed on bail on Friday and pledged to keep up the campaign to remove Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.Jatupat Pai Boonpattararaksa was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020