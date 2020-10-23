Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-England v Barbarians cancelled after COVID-19 protocol breach

The Barbarians said they were extremely disappointed with the conduct of their players involved in the protocol breach. Eddie Jones' England were hoping to get some game time this weekend at Twickenham ahead of their final Six Nations game in Italy on Oct. 31.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 19:22 IST
Rugby-England v Barbarians cancelled after COVID-19 protocol breach

England's non-cap match against Barbarians on Sunday has been cancelled after some players breached COVID-19 quarantine rules, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said in a statement on Friday. Several Barbarian players had left their hotel rooms without the permission of the organisers this week, prompting the RFU to conduct a review on whether the game can be held safely.

The RFU said the discovery of a further breach of COVID-19 protocols had given it no choice but to cancel the game. "As part of its ongoing investigation into a breach of the Covid code of conduct that took place on 21 October, the RFU has today discovered there was an earlier undisclosed breach that took place on 20 October when a number of Barbarians players left the hotel bubble without permission and without informing organisers about their whereabouts," an RFU statement said.

"The RFU has concluded that the players leaving their Covid-secure environment on 20 October without then isolating from the rest of the group on their return has resulted in the bubble environment being compromised, with the potential risk of Covid transmission from individuals outside the bubble to everyone in the Barbarians team and management." RFU chief Bill Sweeney said he was "incredibly disappointed" that the fixture was cancelled but that the priority was the health and safety of the England squad and the other international teams they will go up against this Autumn.

"We are all incredibly frustrated and disappointed that the actions of a number of Barbarians players mean we no longer feel it is safe for the game to go ahead," he said. The Barbarians said they were extremely disappointed with the conduct of their players involved in the protocol breach.

Eddie Jones' England were hoping to get some game time this weekend at Twickenham ahead of their final Six Nations game in Italy on Oct. 31.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo steps up efforts to end Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces clashed in several parts of Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday, as talks began in Washington to try to end the deadliest fighting in the mountain enclave for over a quarter of a century. U.S. Secretary of State...

Salesperson of telecom company accused in riots case granted bail by Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to the then salesperson of a telecom service provider who allegedly sold a SIM card on a fake ID to a Jamia Millia Islamia student, saying the police has not shown that he was party to the conspir...

Resentment, smoke linger in Nigeria's streets after unrest

Resentment lingered with the smell of charred tires Friday as Nigerias streets were relatively calm after days of protests over police abuses, while authorities gave little acknowledgement to reports of the military killing at least 12 peac...

No Bijoya gathering will take place at Mamata's residence: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Friday said the usual gathering of well-wishers at the party office- cum-residence of West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Bijoya Dashami will not take place this year due...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020