Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-India great Kapil Dev stable after angioplasty

Cricket great Kapil Dev, who captained India to their 1983 World Cup triumph, is stable after undergoing an emergency coronary angioplasty having suffered chest pain, according to a hospital statement on Friday. The 61-year-old former India captain was admitted after midnight to the hospital Delhi and underwent the procedure in the early hours.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:08 IST
Cricket-India great Kapil Dev stable after angioplasty

Cricket great Kapil Dev, who captained India to their 1983 World Cup triumph, is stable after undergoing an emergency coronary angioplasty having suffered chest pain, according to a hospital statement on Friday.

The 61-year-old former India captain was admitted after midnight to the hospital Delhi and underwent the procedure in the early hours. "Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision ..." the hospital said. "Mr Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in couple of days."

Dev later tweeted that he was recovering. "Thank you everyone for all the love and concern," Dev wrote. "I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery."

Nicknamed the "Haryana Hurricane", Dev played 131 tests and 225 one-dayers before retiring in 1994 as arguably India's best all-rounder. A crafty medium-pacer and a free-scoring batsman, he led India to the 1983 World Cup title in a memorable triumph of the underdogs, beating a formidable West Indies team in the Lord's final.

"Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon," India captain Virat Kohli tweeted. Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar also wished Dev well. India's cricket board, the BCCI, said: "The nation is well aware of his grit and spirit and we are very sure he will be out of the hospital soon."

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 30 lakh ex-gratia for kin of polling staff in case of COVID-19 death

The government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh to the family members of the polling official and security personnel engaged in Odisha by- election if they die of COVID-19, an official release said. The Election Commission has made t...

West Bengal reports 4,143 new COVID-19 cases, 60 more deaths

West Bengal on Friday reported 4,143 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,41,426, as per a bulletin released by the state health department. The death toll rose to 6,368 with 60 more fatalities, it said In the last 24 hours, 3,676 peo...

Cycling-Cerny wins shortened 19th stage after riders protest

Czech Josef Cerny won the Giro dItalias 19th stage on Friday after it started amid chaos and was halved in length following a protest by the riders against the wet conditions.Cerny CCC broke away from the leading group around 22 kilometres ...

It is in keeping with times: Jaishankar on Quad

The coming together of India, Japan, the US and Australia under the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition was very much in keeping with changing times, and a reflection of the evolving landscape of a multipolar world, External Affairs Minister S ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020