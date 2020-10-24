Left Menu
Accuracy helping as wickets becoming slower and drier at IPL: Boult

Mumbai Indians' pacer Trent Boult says he is reaping the rewards of consistent accuracy this IPL season on pitches which are getting slower and drier with each passing game.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 24-10-2020 10:12 IST
Mumbai Indians' pacer Trent Boult says he is reaping the rewards of consistent accuracy this IPL season on pitches which are getting slower and drier with each passing game. The left-arm seamer, who was roped in by Mumbai Indians as a replacement for the experienced Lasith Malinga, scalped four wickets -- three in the powerplay -- to set up his team's 10-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings here on Friday.

"New franchise, different personnel, it's been exciting to be out there playing (in this global situation). I think it was all pretty natural stuff, pitch the ball up, was nice to get some assistance," said Boult, who has taken 16 wickets so far this IPL. "I've been lucky to get the first over so if it's going to swing, it's going to be up front. The wickets are becoming a lot slower and lot drier. I think it just comes down to accuracy." Boult (4/18) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) bowled devastating pace-bowling spells in tandem to restrict CSK to 114 for 9.

Ishan Kishan (68 off 37), opening the innings in place of an injured Rohit Sharma, and Quinton de Kock (46 off 37) overhauled the target, scoring 116 for no loss in 12.2 overs for a dominating win. "I was just trying to be positive. These type of totals are tricky. We are always busy when I'm batting with Quinny, and it's good to bat with him because I get to learn from him, improvisation and all," Kishan said.

The left-handed batsman said he worked on his ground shots during the off-season. "...because it's not easy for new batsmen to come in and start hitting. This match was really important for us because CSK is a very experienced side and it's never an easy game against them," he said.

MI will next face Rajasthan Royals on Sunday..

