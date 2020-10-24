Left Menu
Development News Edition

National TT coaching camp to be held from Oct 28 to Dec 8: SAI

A national table tennis training camp, featuring four-time Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Sharath Kamal along with 10 other players, will be held in Sonepat from October 28 to December 8, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 13:10 IST
National TT coaching camp to be held from Oct 28 to Dec 8: SAI

A national table tennis training camp, featuring four-time Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Sharath Kamal along with 10 other players, will be held in Sonepat from October 28 to December 8, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Saturday. SAI has sanctioned Rs 18 lakh for the camp, which will be the first national camp for the sport since the announcement of the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March earlier this year.

"The Sports Authority of India has approved the national coaching camp for Table Tennis, which will commence on 28th October till 8th December," SAI said in a statement. "The camp comprising 11 players (5 male, 6 female) and four support staff will be conducted by the Table Tennis Federation of India at the Delhi Public School, Sonepat.

This follows multiple attempts by the Table Tennis Federation of India to hold the camp but not succeeding at them for failure to convince players to join. Sharath Kamal will be part of the men's training group where he will be joined by Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar, Sudhanshu Grover and Jubin Kumar.

The women's training group will comprise Anusha Kutumbale, Diya Chitale, Suthirtha Mukherjee, Archana Kamath, Takeme Sarkar and Kaushani Nath. "I had been training at home in Bengaluru but looking forward to return to a camp environment where I can get to see my compatriots in the Indian team after a long time and train with them," said Archana Kamath, who is a part of the Target Olympic Podium scheme development group.

Kamath, a semifinalist at the 2018 Youth Olympics, said her ultimate goal is to qualify for the Olympics. SAI also said that "campers will be staying in the residential facilities at DPS, Sonepat" and abide by the Standard Operating Procedures for the resumption of sporting activities.

India won eight medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The country won two bronze medals for the first time ever at the Asian Games the same year..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Not a word from tweet-friendly Rahul Gandhi': Sitharaman questions Congress on Hoshiarpur rape

Union Finance Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday slammed Congress for its selective outrage in wake of the alleged rape and killing of a six-year-old girl Hoshiarpur district of Punjab and question...

OnePlus 8T now officially on sale in the US

The OnePlus 8T 5G has officially gone on sale in the U.S. Announced last week, the new flagship phone is available in Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green color options and a single 12GB256GB memory configuration priced at USD749.Additionally,...

J'khand HC gives option of physical hearing of cases from Nov 2 if both parties agree

The Jharkhand High Court has given an option of physical hearing of cases in courtrooms from November 2 if both parties in a suit give written consent to it. As per the Supreme Courts guidelines, the high court has been hearing cases only t...

Poland's President Duda tests positive for coronavirus

Polands President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesman said on Saturday. The spokesman, Blazej Spychalski, said on Twitter that the 48-year-old conservative leader was tested the day before and his result was posi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020