IPL 13: Speechless with this win over SRH, says KL Rahul

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 00:28 IST
IPL 13: Speechless with this win over SRH, says KL Rahul
KXIP defeat SRH in a low-scoring thriller (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a thrilling 12-run victory over SunRisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul said that he is left speechless after defending such a low score like 126 in a T20. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) failed to chase down a total of 127. Chris Jordon and Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball in hand as KXIP defended a total of 125 to defeat SRH by 12 runs.

With this win, KXIP now has 10 points and is placed at the fifth spot in the points table. On the other hand, SRH is in sixth place with 8 points. "We are making it a habit. Winning is a habit, which we did not find in the first half. Honestly, I am speechless. Everybody's chipped in. Low-scoring games are when you realise the importance of those 10-15 runs scored by batsmen, those diving stops, and those tight overs. The work done is always behind the scenes. Not just the players but the support team," KL Rahul told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"You cannot change a lot in two months but all these guys have pushed the boys to be better and better. Even when we were sitting at the bottom of the table we did not panic. We kept scrapping and we are really happy that the wins are coming," he added. Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped SRH restrict KXIP to 126/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 32 for KXIP while Rashid Khan returned with the figures of 2-14 for SRH. "I think after Mandeep and I played the first over itself we knew it was not going to be a high-scoring pitch. We were thinking 160-170. The openers have the freedom to score and I think that's what happened with SRH as well. I was hoping we did not give anything above 40 in the first six, so I was positive and the team was positive," said Rahul.

Kings XI Punjab will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, October 26 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

