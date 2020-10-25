RCB score 145-6 against CSK in IPL

Batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 145 for six against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Skipper Virat Kohli smashed a 43-ball 50, while AB de Villiers also chipped in with a 36-ball 39 for RCB.

Sam Curran (3/19) was the most successful bowler for CSK with three wickets, while Deepak Chahar (2/31) took two and Mitchell Santner (1/23) claimed one. Brief Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 145 for six in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 50; Sam Curran 3/19).