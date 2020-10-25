RCB score 145-6 against CSK in IPL
Skipper Virat Kohli smashed a 43-ball 50, while AB de Villiers also chipped in with a 36-ball 39 for RCB. Sam Curran (3/19) was the most successful bowler for CSK with three wickets, while Deepak Chahar (2/31) took two and Mitchell Santner (1/23) claimed one. Brief Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 145 for six in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 50; Sam Curran 3/19).PTI | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 17:07 IST
Batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 145 for six against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Skipper Virat Kohli smashed a 43-ball 50, while AB de Villiers also chipped in with a 36-ball 39 for RCB.
Sam Curran (3/19) was the most successful bowler for CSK with three wickets, while Deepak Chahar (2/31) took two and Mitchell Santner (1/23) claimed one. Brief Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 145 for six in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 50; Sam Curran 3/19).
- READ MORE ON:
- Skipper Virat
- Kohli
- Indian
- Sam Curran
- Mitchell Santner
- Virat Kohli
- Sam Curran 3/19
ALSO READ
Indian envoy underlines 5 principles to take India-US ties to next level
Indian-origin billionaire brothers, academic, Skipping Sikh on Queen’s honours list
Mumbai Indians and Delhi capitals face off in battle of equals
Abdullah Abdullah discusses peace process with top Indian leadership, does not seek direct engagement of India in tackling Taliban
Indian Army thwarts Pak-backed terrorists' bid to smuggle weapons into J-K, recovers rifles, ammunition