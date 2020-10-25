Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Was an off day for us, we didn't execute with the ball, says Hesson

After stumbling to an eight-wicket loss against the Chennai Super Kings', Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson said that the bowlers had an off day with the ball and they failed to execute properly.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 20:33 IST
IPL 13: Was an off day for us, we didn't execute with the ball, says Hesson
Mike Hesson, RCB's Director of Cricket (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After stumbling to an eight-wicket loss against the Chennai Super Kings', Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson said that the bowlers had an off day with the ball and they failed to execute properly. CSK comfortably chased down the target of 146 with eight wickets in hand and 8 balls to spare. Ruturaj Gaikwad played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs to take MS Dhoni's side over the line.

Ambati Rayudu also played useful innings of 39 runs while du Plessis and MS Dhoni scored 25 and 19 respectively. "Well, I wouldn't say we felt comfortable with the score we had, I think we felt that we had a score we could defend if we bowled and fielded well, which we didn't, from a batting point of view, we failed to build up the intensity, fair play to CSK spinners, they bowled nicely and we struggled to put the foot down. With the ball, we failed to execute as well as we have done in the past matches this season. From the execution point of view, it was a bit disappointing," said Hesson during the post-match presentation.

"It was an off day, with the ball we have been pretty consistent throughout, I do not think we adapted that well to the conditions like we have done in this tournament, the ball swung around in Abu Dhabi in our match against KKR. Today, we were required to be patient, we just did not hit our length, credit goes to Gaikwad, he played nicely," he added. Earlier, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers played knocks of 50 and 39 respectively as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 145/6 in the allotted twenty overs. For CSK, Sam Curran scalped three wickets while Deepak Chahar returned with two wickets.

Talking about the decision to bat first, Hesson said: "We saw the game last night, we saw the ball turning, we knew that CSK were likely to play left-arm spinners, it was a double-edged sword, the decision to bat first was based on the conditions." "We saw throughout that it is a tough wicket to come out and start hitting from ball one, two best in the business batters like Kohli and de Villiers batted well, but it was difficult to put the foot down if the bowlers were bowling well on this wicket, it would have been far easier to hit the ball if we had set batsman at the crease," he added.

RCB is currently in the third position in the points table with 14 points from 11 matches. The side will next take on Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, October 28 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton overtakes Schumacher with record 92nd F1 win

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton became the most successful Formula One driver of all time in terms of race wins on Sunday with a dominant 92nd career victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver, who took the chequered ...

IPL 13: CSK bowled really well, we didn't hit right areas, says Kohli

After facing a disappointing eight-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said the opponents bowled really well to restrict the side under 150 and later comfortably chased the target will ...

Belarus authorities check reports of gunfire at protests, police use stun grenades -agencies

The Belarus Interior Ministry is checking reports of gunfire during clashes between security services and protesters, Russias RIA news cited it as saying on Sunday.Protesters gathering ahead of an ultimatum demanding President Alexander Luk...

LFW 2020 features special show 'All About India' to promote artisans and their craft

From flares of colour to layers of print, this years Lakme Fashion Week featured special show All About India which focused on the importance of artisans and the crafts of India.Participating in this show, designers Anavila and Payal Khandw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020