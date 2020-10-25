Cycling-Britain's Geoghegan Hart wins Giro d'Italia

Cycling-Britain's Geoghegan Hart wins Giro d'ItaliaReuters | Milan | Updated: 25-10-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 21:05 IST
Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart won the Giro d'Italia after beating Maglia Rosa holder Jai Hindley of Australia in the 21st and final stage, a 15.7-km individual time trial on Sunday.
The Ineos-Grenadiers rider started the day 0.86 seconds behind Hindley but beat him to win the race by 39 seconds, according to provisional timings.
The race had been rescheduled from May 9-31 amid the COVID-19 crisis.