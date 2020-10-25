Left Menu
IPL 13: We don't do high-intensity fielding, catch training because of older guys, says Faf du Plessis

Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis, who took two amazing catches at the boundary line, said that head coach Stephen Fleming makes sure that guys do not do high-intensity fielding and catch training because of some older guys in the squad.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 22:10 IST
CSK batsman Faf Du Plessis (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis, who took two amazing catches at the boundary line, said that head coach Stephen Fleming makes sure that guys do not do high-intensity fielding and catch training because of some older guys in the squad. Du Plessis has displayed great athletism on the field in the tournament so far and took some spectacular catches for the side. He took the crucial catches of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the eight-wicket emphatic win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"Fleming makes sure that we don't do high-intensity fielding and catch training because Chennai has quite a few older guys. He doesn't expect amazing movement in the field but he does expect some safe hands. I always do my work but the main thing is I go to places where the ball is going. I want to take as many catches as possible," Du Plessis said in the post-match press conference. Talking about the wicket, the Proteas said the slow-pitch did help the spinners to restrict the RCB under 150 in their 20 overs.

"Obviously playing in the day, the wicket was a little bit slower and we have seen that the conditions as the balance of our side. Slowish conditions does bring the based out the resources that we have in our team. We played three really good spinners today and they bowled really well against the very strong RCB batting line-up. To restrict them to the score we did was obviously a real good effort from our spin bowlers," Du Plessis said. Ruturaj Gaikwad played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs to take MS Dhoni's side over the line. Ambati Rayudu also played useful innings of 39 runs while du Plessis and MS Dhoni scored 25 and 19 respectively.

"It is really important that guys like Ruturaj are getting opportunities now which is probably the future of the team like Chennai. The CSK is looking at players who are the future of the team and where they can start building with. Really-really pleased for him that he got some runs. The confidence you get when you got that runs in the middle is the best part of it. So hopefully, today is the start of the great career for him at CSK," Du Plessis said. Earlier, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers played knocks of 50 and 39 respectively as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 145/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

For CSK, Sam Curran scalped three wickets while Deepak Chahar returned with two wickets. CSK will next lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium.

