Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Newgarden win not enough to deny Dixon sixth IndyCar title

For the 15th consecutive year the IndyCar title decider came down to the last race with two drivers from powerhouse teams still in the hunt: Chip Ganassi Racing's Dixon and defending champion Team Penske's Newgarden. While Dixon sits third on the all-time IndyCar victory list, none have come in St. Petersburg and the 40-year-old driver did not need a win on a steamy Sunday to clinch the crown.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 03:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 03:21 IST
Motor racing-Newgarden win not enough to deny Dixon sixth IndyCar title
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@josefnewgarden)

Josef Newgarden won the St. Petersburg Grand Prix on Sunday but Scott Dixon still claimed a sixth IndyCar driver's crown, leaving the New Zealander just one title shy of legendary AJ Foyt's record of seven. It was Newgarden's fourth win of the season and second straight on the St. Petersburg temporary road course that was supposed to be the season opener in March. Instead it became the series finale when the COVD-19 pandemic forced a reshuffling of the calendar. For the 15th consecutive year the IndyCar title decider came down to the last race with two drivers from powerhouse teams still in the hunt: Chip Ganassi Racing's Dixon and defending champion Team Penske's Newgarden.

While Dixon sits third on the all-time IndyCar victory list, none have come in St. Petersburg and the 40-year-old driver did not need a win on a steamy Sunday to clinch the crown. Leading Newgarden by 32 points, Dixon needed only to finish ninth or better to secure the title. His Penske rival had a mountain to climb, needing to finish second or better while he placed no worse than 23rd.

"Six is good but seven sounds better and that's obviously going to be the goal," laughed Dixon as he celebrated in Victory Lane. "It's tough. "Credit to the team able to stay consistent and just have a smooth race and that's what we did."

Newgarden started eighth and as expected was on the charge right from the green flag while Dixon, who qualified 11th, was content to cruise along mid-field much of the race. With 20 laps to run Newgarden blasted into the lead to set up a tense finish but a clinical Dixon did not turn a wheel wrong, staying clear of a rash of mid-race incidents to take the big prize.

Newgarden, who came up 16 points short of defending his title, settled for the victory ahead of Mexico's Pato O'Ward, with Dixon completing the podium. "It is definitely bittersweet," said Newgarden. "On one hand I don't know what I would do different this year. I don't know what I would ask my guys to do different.

"We just came up short, we weren't good enough. We'll reset and hit it harder next year."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to mutation in common enzyme: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-La Liga talking points

Talking points from the weekends action in La Liga.SILVA ADDS MORE SWAGGER TO SOCIEDAD David Silva showed he still has plenty to offer even as he approaches 35 years old with a superb display in Real Sociedads 4-1 thrashing of visiting Hues...

Poles protest abortion ban in churches and on streets

Womens rights activists furious over a tightening of Polands already restrictive abortion law staged protests outside and inside churches Sunday, disrupting Masses and finding themselves confronted with accusations of barbaric behavior. Wi...

Belarus opposition prepares mass strikes after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko defied an ultimatum to surrender power by midnight on Sunday, challenging his opponents to make good on their threat to paralyse the country with a national strike. Eleven weeks after a disputed pre...

Mexico seizes industrial-scale meth, fentanyl lab in capital

Soldiers and police in Mexico seized an industrial-scale meth and fentanyl lab that was so big it startled investigators, federal prosecutors announced Sunday. The lab had chemical preparation vats about two stories tall that could process ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020