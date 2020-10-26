Left Menu
It's just a game: Sakshi Dhoni after CSK fail to qualify for IPL playoffs

After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to secure a berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs, MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, posted a heartfelt message saying that it is just a game and "no one wants to lose but not all can be winners."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 08:42 IST
MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi. (Photo/ Sakshi Twitter).

After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to secure a berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs, MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, posted a heartfelt message saying that it is just a game and "no one wants to lose but not all can be winners." The bottom-placed team on the points table, CSK missed out on the playoffs spot after Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians.

Sakshi took to Instagram and shared a post which read: "It's just a game.. You win some you lose some!! Years gone by are witness to many enthralling victories and a few agonising defeats! Celebrating one and being heartbroken by the other!! Some reasonable response others not so... Some win, some lose and others miss...It's just a game!" "Many preachers and varied reactions! Allow emotions not to beat the very essence of sportsmanship.. It's just a game! No one wants to lose, but not all can be winners! When struck down, stunned, the walk back from the field seems long. Jubilant sounds and sighs add to the pain, inner strength takes control It's all just a game!! You were winners then, you are winners now! True warriors are born to fight as they will always be Super Kings in our hearts and in our minds!!" she added.

CSK on Sunday defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs, helping his team to chase down a target of 146 runs. (ANI)

