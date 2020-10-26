Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand offers to host one group of Ranji Trophy

Uttarakhand became the first team to start training under one roof with the CAU holding a month long men's and women's camps in separate bio-secure bubbles at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy & Kasiga International School in Dehradun respectively. "We would like to propose to the BCCI that we will be happy to host Tournaments/Matches as per the resumption of the domestic season schedule once finalized," CAU Interim CEO Aman Singh wrote in a letter in possession of PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:47 IST
Uttarakhand offers to host one group of Ranji Trophy

Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) on Monday offered to host one group of the Ranji Trophy matches, saying that they are prepared to host the tournament in a bio-bubble. Uttarakhand became the first team to start training under one roof with the CAU holding a month long men's and women's camps in separate bio-secure bubbles at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy & Kasiga International School in Dehradun respectively.

"We would like to propose to the BCCI that we will be happy to host Tournaments/Matches as per the resumption of the domestic season schedule once finalized," CAU Interim CEO Aman Singh wrote in a letter in possession of PTI. "We have already begun cricketing activities in the state with all the necessary protocols and safety measures as advised in the SOP's received from BCCI & MHA," he added.

CAU added that they have eight grounds -- seven in Dehradun and one in Kashipur -- available where strict bio secure bubbles can be created. "We will ensure that we take all the necessary measures to make sure that safety and security of all concerned is not compromised as per the plans and guidance by BCCI," the letter read.

Earlier this month, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the Indian domestic season will get underway from January 1, 2021. The former India captain added that to minimise travel, matches are likely to be organised in four different centres dividing the four groups (A, B, C and Plate).

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arnab FIRs: Some people targeted with greater intensity, need more protection, says SC

Some people are targeted with greater intensity and need more protection, the Supreme Court said on Monday after the Maharashtra government opposed the Bombay High Court order staying probe into two FIRs lodged against Republic TV editor-in...

Baroda bypoll: Hooda slams BJP-JJP govt over rising prices of essential commodities

Canvassing for the Congress candidate for the bypolls to the Baroda Assembly constituency in Haryana, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday slammed the BJP-JJP government in the state over rising prices of vegetables and ess...

Former union minister Dilip Ray, others granted bail after sentencing in coal scam case

A special CBI court on Monday granted bail to former union minister Dilip Ray and others after sentencing them to three years in prison in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999. Speci...

Climate change poses growing threats to vulnerable Africa, UN says

Floods, droughts, hotter weather and a desert locust invasion the impacts of climate change are hitting Africa hard, and worse is ahead for the regions food supplies, economy and health, the U.N. climate agency said on Monday.Temperatures ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020