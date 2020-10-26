IPL 13: KXIP win toss, opt to bowl first against KKR
Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Monday.ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 26-10-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 19:18 IST
Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Monday. KKR will look to end Punjab's four-game winning streak and book the place for play-offs whereas KL Rahul-led side is also aiming to finish in the top four.
Both teams are playing with the same team as they played in the last game. KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.KXIP playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)