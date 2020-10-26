Left Menu
Rugby-Wales move all remaining internationals to Llanelli

On top of Saturday's Six Nations clash against Scotland, Wales will now also play the Autumn Nations Cup fixtures against Georgia on Nov. 21 and England on Nov. 28 and the playoff final on Dec. 5 at the home of the Scarlets. Wales' usual home at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff remains out of action after being used as a field hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 19:25 IST
Wales are to host all of their remaining internationals this year at Llanelli's Parc y Scarlets, the Welsh Rugby Union announced on Monday. On top of Saturday's Six Nations clash against Scotland, Wales will now also play the Autumn Nations Cup fixtures against Georgia on Nov. 21 and England on Nov. 28 and the playoff final on Dec. 5 at the home of the Scarlets.

Wales' usual home at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff remains out of action after being used as a field hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It is no secret that more than three-quarters of the annual income which supports Welsh rugby at all levels comes directly from our international game and specifically from hosting Wales matches in front of capacity crowds," said WRU chief executive officer Steve Phillips in a statement.

"That is why we made contingency plans to play matches in London and why we have waited as long as possible before resigning ourselves to the prospect of playing behind closed doors in Wales. "This news, however inevitable it may have become during recent days, is a financial set back, but it has not been unforeseen and measures have been and will be taken to mitigate for our losses," he added.

"Of course we understand there is a bigger picture at play and the health of the nation and its individuals, which include our supporters, players, administrators and the many volunteers in our game throughout the country, must come first." (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

