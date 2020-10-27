AB de Villiers pulls out of BBL

Left Menu
Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers has pulled out of the upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL) as the player and his wife are expecting the birth of their third child.

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers has pulled out of the upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL) as the player and his wife are expecting the birth of their third child. "The Heat were great to us last season and I am very open to returning to the club in the future. The team did not get the results we were hoping for and I consider there is some unfinished business to deal with," de Villiers said in a post shared by the franchise, Brisbane Heat, on Twitter.

"We are expecting our latest child very soon and with a young, growing family and the uncertainty around travel and conditions due to COVID-19, we reluctantly decided it was not going to be this season," he added. De Villiers is currently in the UAE, taking part in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The player represents Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the league.

Brisbane Heat coach Darren Lehmann said: "We have been in regular contact with AB since last season and while things initially looked fine for him to come back, there have been a few factors emerge which have changed everyone's plans." "The main one, aside from the challenges presented by COVID-19 and international travel, is that AB and his wife Danielle are expecting their third child very soon. Naturally, we are very pleased for them and know that the next few months will be a very special time for all," he added. (ANI)

