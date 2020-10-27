Shikhar Dhawan's form is 'big advantage' for Delhi Capitals: Gambhir

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that Shikhar Dhawan's brilliant form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a "big advantage" for the Delhi Capitals. Recently, Dhawan became the first player to register two consecutive centuries in the history of the IPL. Dhawan scored 101* against Chennai Super Kings before smashing unbeaten 106 against Kings XI Punjab.

However, Dhawan failed to impress in the previous match as he only managed to score six runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. "First thing, the record itself is a huge achievement! No other Indian has done it. In fact, no other player has done it in the IPL. Two back to back hundreds, that too in a T20 format. The more important thing about these two centuries, is the timing, the time at which they have come, when the Delhi Capitals need to peak," Gambhir said during Star Sports show Cricket Live.

"If your most experienced batsman peaks at this moment and is in his best form, then it's an advantage for DC. No doubt the team is reaching the playoffs, but when your opener makes two back-to-back hundreds and if you see his previous scores in the past two innings - 69 and 57 - I think it's good news for Delhi Capitals and it's a big advantage for the team," he added. Delhi Capitals currently hold the second spot on the points table with 14 points from 11 games. The team will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. (ANI)