Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Different people, different rules': Harbhajan slams Suryakumar's omission for Australia tour

India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday slammed Suryakumar Yadav's omission from the squad for the Australia tour and said it looks like there are different rules for different people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 17:37 IST
'Different people, different rules': Harbhajan slams Suryakumar's omission for Australia tour
India spinner Harbhajan Singh (file image). Image Credit: ANI

India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday slammed Suryakumar Yadav's omission from the squad for the Australia tour and said it looks like there are different rules for different people. The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committee had announced the squads for T20I, ODI, and Test series against Australia. People were expecting to see Suryakumar Yadav being included in the white-ball squad, but it turned out that the batsman was not featured in any squad.

Harbhajan also ended up asking the selectors to go and see Suryakumar Yadav's records in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). "Don't know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team india.. he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season..different people different rules I guess @BCCI. I request all the selectors to see his records," Harbhajan tweeted.

In the ongoing IPL, Suryakumar Yadav has so far managed to score 283 runs from 11 matches at an average of 31.44. In the squads announced on Monday, the most notable omission was that of Rishabh Pant as he was not selected for the white-ball series against Australia. The wicket-keeper batsman has however been selected for the Test series.

Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma have not been named in any of the squads due to fitness, and the official release stated that the BCCI's Medical Team will continue tracking the fitness of both the players. Sanju Samson and Varun Chakravarthy have been selected for the T20I series while Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey have been given the nod for the ODI series as well.

KL Rahul has made his way back into the Test squad and for the first time, Mohammad Siraj has also been included in the Test squad. Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

Four additional bowlers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel, and T. Natarajan - will also travel with the Indian contingent for the upcoming Australia tour. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC to monitor probe in Hathras case, CRPF to provide security to victim’s kin & witnesses: SC

The CBI investigation in Hathras case, in which a Dalit girl was allegedly brutally raped and died of injuries, is to be monitored by the Allahabad High Court and the CRPF would provide security to the victims family and witnesses in the ca...

World News Roundup: Pompeo says U.S., India must focus on threat posed by China; Vaccines, not spy planes: U.S. misfires in Southeast Asia and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Pompeo says U.S., India must focus on threat posed by ChinaThe United States and China must work together to confront the threat posed by China to security and freedom, U.S. Secretary Mike...

FACTBOX-The 2020 U.S. presidential election calendar: Day by day

U.S. voters on Nov. 3 will decide whether to give Republican President Donald Trump a second four-year term or replace him with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Here are the important dates in the 2020 presidential contestSept. 29...

NCB arrests alleged peddler in Mumbai, recovers commercial quantity of drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered commercial quantities of drugs from his possession, officials said on Tuesday.According to officials, cocaine and cannabis were recovered from the possessio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020