'Different people, different rules': Harbhajan slams Suryakumar's omission for Australia tour

India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday slammed Suryakumar Yadav's omission from the squad for the Australia tour and said it looks like there are different rules for different people. The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committee had announced the squads for T20I, ODI, and Test series against Australia. People were expecting to see Suryakumar Yadav being included in the white-ball squad, but it turned out that the batsman was not featured in any squad.

Harbhajan also ended up asking the selectors to go and see Suryakumar Yadav's records in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). "Don't know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team india.. he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season..different people different rules I guess @BCCI. I request all the selectors to see his records," Harbhajan tweeted.

In the ongoing IPL, Suryakumar Yadav has so far managed to score 283 runs from 11 matches at an average of 31.44. In the squads announced on Monday, the most notable omission was that of Rishabh Pant as he was not selected for the white-ball series against Australia. The wicket-keeper batsman has however been selected for the Test series.

Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma have not been named in any of the squads due to fitness, and the official release stated that the BCCI's Medical Team will continue tracking the fitness of both the players. Sanju Samson and Varun Chakravarthy have been selected for the T20I series while Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey have been given the nod for the ODI series as well.

KL Rahul has made his way back into the Test squad and for the first time, Mohammad Siraj has also been included in the Test squad. Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

Four additional bowlers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel, and T. Natarajan - will also travel with the Indian contingent for the upcoming Australia tour. (ANI)