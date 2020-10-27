Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reigning Ranji champions Saurashtra planning training camp from November first week

The Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal in March was the last competitive game held in India before the COVID-19 outbreak brought cricketing activity to a grinding halt in the country. Jaydev Shah, president of Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), said initially they are planning to have the camp with Rajkot-based cricketers at their Khandheri Stadium.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 17:55 IST
Reigning Ranji champions Saurashtra planning training camp from November first week

Reigning champions Saurashtra are planning to begin their Ranji Trophy preparations with a training camp from the first week of November by strictly following all the state government and BCCI guidelines on COVID-19 pandemic. The Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal in March was the last competitive game held in India before the COVID-19 outbreak brought cricketing activity to a grinding halt in the country.

Jaydev Shah, president of Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), said initially they are planning to have the camp with Rajkot-based cricketers at their Khandheri Stadium. "Since the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the domestic cricket is likely to begin in January, we have decided to have a camp.

"Initially, we will call only the Rajkot-based cricketers and see how things go for a week. If all goes as planned, we will call our cricketers residing in other cities. There will be no compromise on players' safety and all government and BCCI SOP will be followed," Shah told PTI on Tuesday. Players will be tested for COVID-19 before they join the camp.

"We were having webinars for players all these months and they had been training on their own anyway," added Shah. Saurashtra won their maiden title beating Bengal earlier this year, at the back of solid performances from skipper Jaydev Unadkat, Arpit Vasavada, international star Cheteshwar Pujara and Sheldon Jackson.

With Ganguly's statement providing much-needed clarity on resumption of domestic cricket amid the pandemic, state associations can finally plan their season. Cricket Association of Uttarakhand has organised a one-month training camp for its men's team in Dehradun from October 14 to November 14. The women's team camp also began last week and both camps are being held in a bio-bubble.

In Saurashtra's case, Rajkot-based players will be coming to the stadium from their homes. "There is no need for putting them up in a hotel since they are all based in the city. Considering the situation around the pandemic, we will leave it to the player to decide if he is comfortable in joining the camp. "If things go smoothly initially, we will increase the camp's duration and call players from other centres," Shah added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lithuania upset over soon-to-open Belarus nuke plant

The Baltic nation of Lithuania sent a protest note Tuesday to Belarus over a planned nuclear power plant close to their border that is scheduled to start operating in early November. The Astravyets nuclear power plant, 40 kilometers 25 mile...

Ballabhgarh student's murder: Haryana CM Khattar assures strict action against accused

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday assured that strict action will be taken against the accused who shot dead a 21-year-old student in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad in the state. The culprit in the Ballabhgarh incident has been ...

Man-eater tiger captured in Maha's Chandrapur district

A man-eater tiger, which had killed at least eight persons in the last 21 months, was captured by the forest department in Maharashtras Chandrapur district on Tuesday, an official said. The tiger named RT-1 was captured by Rajura forest dep...

2 tourists killed as bus crashes into truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Two tourists were killed when a private tourist bus carrying them rammed into a stationary truck parked on the road near Dasuya here, police said on Tuesday. Eight other passengers were injured in the incident which took place late on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020