IPL 13: Saha, Warner send DC bowlers on leather hunt as SRH post 219/2

Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner played knocks of 87 and 66 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad smashed 219/2 in the allotted twenty overs against Delhi Capitals here at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:24 IST
IPL 13: Saha, Warner send DC bowlers on leather hunt as SRH post 219/2
Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner in action against Delhi Capitals (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner played knocks of 87 and 66 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad smashed 219/2 in the allotted twenty overs against Delhi Capitals here at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. This score by SunRisers Hyderabad is the highest-ever for a T20 match played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Sent into bat first, SunRisers Hyderabad got off to a quickfire start as openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha put on 77 runs inside the first six overs. The powerplay overs saw Warner bringing up his half-century as well. Both batsmen put together an opening stand of 107 runs, and finally, this partnership was broken in the 10th over by Ravichandran Ashwin as he dismissed Warner (66). However, Saha continued to march on and he brought up his half-century off just 27 balls.

Manish Pandey played second fiddle to Saha and the duo did not let the momentum slip for SunRisers Hyderabad. Pandey and Saha put on 63 runs for the second wicket. With just 13 runs away from his second IPL ton, Saha (87) was sent back to the pavilion by Anrich Nortje and as a result, SRH was reduced to 170/2 in the 15th over. In the final four overs, SunRisers Hyderabad managed to add 38 more runs taking the overall score past the run mark. For SRH, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 44 and 11 respectively while for Delhi, Anrich Nortje returned with the figures of 1-37 in his four overs.

Brief Scores: SunRisers Hyderabad 219/2 (Wriddhiman Saha 87, David Warner 66, Anrich Nortje 1-37)

