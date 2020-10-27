Left Menu
11 players at French club Lens test positive

French soccer club Lens says 11 players and seven staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of testing. Lens is scheduled to play Marseille on Friday. Last Sunday's game between Lens and Nantes was postponed after 11 Lens players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

