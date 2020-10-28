Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Barcelona president Bartomeu submits resignation - report

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 01:09 IST
Soccer-Barcelona president Bartomeu submits resignation - report

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has submitted his resignation from the club, Spanish newspaper Sport reported on Tuesday.

Bartomeu has been facing growing resentment in the last year due to the club’s worsening finances and the team’s decline on the pitch, which came to a head with their 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals in August. Bartomeu, who has also been widely criticised after talisman forward Lionel Messi requested a transfer following the Champions League humiliation, was facing a vote of no confidence from the club's 'socios'.

He took over from Sandro Rosell in 2014.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

NXIVM sex cult founder Keith Raniere is sentenced to 120 years in prison

Keith Raniere, the founder of the cult-like group NXIVM where women were kept on starvation diets, branded with his initials, and ordered to have sex with him, was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 years in prison following his conviction for sex...

France mulling month-long national lockdown to combat COVID-19 crisis -BFM TV

The French government is envisaging a month-long national lockdown to combat a rise in coronavirus infections which could take effect from midnight on Thursday, Frances BFM TV reported on Tuesday.French President Emmanuel Macron is due to m...

Almost half a million Americans contract COVID-19 in past week as infections surge

Nearly half a million people in the United States have contracted the novel coronavirus in the last seven days, according to a Reuters tally, as cases and hospitalizations set fresh records in hot spots in the Midwest. More than 5,600 peopl...

Liberian president has no third-term ambitions, says minister

Liberian President George Weah will seek to serve two terms only, his representative said on Tuesday, expressing concern about protests in neighbouring Ivory Coast and Guinea over their presidents bids for a third term. The assurance came a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020