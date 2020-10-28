Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona president Bartomeu quits in fallout of Messi feud

The petition was made not long after Messi said he wanted to leave the club, and following the team's embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, a result that capped the club's first season without a title since 2007-08.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 28-10-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 03:06 IST
Barcelona president Bartomeu quits in fallout of Messi feud
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu resigned Tuesday in the fallout from his feud with Lionel Messi and one the club's worst seasons in more than a decade. Bartomeu announced that his entire board of directors also resigned, thus avoiding a motion of censure vote that was scheduled for the coming weeks.

Bartomeu wanted to delay the vote, citing health concerns for the club's more than 110,000 members amid the coronavirus pandemic, but local officials earlier in the day authorized the vote to take place. More than 20,000 Barcelona members had signed a petition for Bartomeu and his board to face a motion of censure. The petition was made not long after Messi said he wanted to leave the club, and following the team's embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, a result that capped the club's first season without a title since 2007-08.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Zapata double allows Atalanta to fight back and share points

Striker Duvan Zapata scored twice in six minutes to drag Atalanta back from a two-goal deficit and ensure a 2-2 draw with Ajax Amsterdam in their Champions League Group D clash on Tuesday.The Colombian internationals double came after defen...

Brazil Navy chief says personnel ready despite COVID-19, submarines face technical setback

The readiness of the Brazilian Navy has not been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, despite 8 of personnel catching the virus and 549 people dying of COVID-19, its commander said on Tuesday. Admiral Ilques Barbosa played down the impact ...

Soccer-Real snatch draw at Gladbach with late Casemiro goal

Real Madrid scored two goals in the final minutes with Karim Benzema and Casemiro to rescue a 2-2 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach in their Champions League Group B match on Tuesday and snap a three-game losing run in the competition.Marcu...

From Spain, top dissident vows to fight for free Venezuela

Leopoldo Lpez, the Venezuelan politician who for years has led some of the biggest challenges to the government of Nicols Maduro, pledged Tuesday from his self-imposed exile in Spain to continue fighting to free his homeland. Lpez, who spen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020