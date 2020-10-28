Cricket-Players can't stay in 'bubbles' too long, says ECB's Giles

Cricket-Players can't stay in 'bubbles' too long, says ECB's GilesReuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 12:34 IST
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will monitor players' mental health and try to limit the amount of time they spend in bio-secure bubbles during the COVID-19 pandemic, director of cricket Ashley Giles said. England hosted West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and Australia after cricket's restart in July, with the teams restricted to bio-secure environments in Manchester and Southampton.
Eoin Morgan's limited overs side will face similar curbs on movement when they visit South Africa for six matches in November and December. "These are extreme circumstances for everyone -- it is not normal spending a long period of time in a bio-secure environment," Giles told Sky Sports.
"We are working on strategies to get people in and out of bubbles easier, whether that be players or management, and that will need the cooperation of opposition teams." Morgan, one of several England players currently within the Indian Premier League's bubble in the United Arab Emirates, said last week players could withdraw from upcoming international tours if they were worried about their mental health.
"We are very aware we have a huge amount of cricket coming up and we can't keep the same people in those bubbles the whole time," added Giles.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Eoin Morgan's
- Ashley Giles
- Morgan
ALSO READ
Indian-origin philanthropist wins lifetime achievement award in US
Indian-American couple releases digital graphics campaign supporting Biden
Indian Army foils Pak-backed terrorists' bid to smuggle weapons into J-K
Manoj Kumar Bharti apppointed as next Indian Ambassador to Indonesia
As wind drops and stubble smoulders, smog returns to Indian capital