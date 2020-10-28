Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: MI skipper Rohit Sharma training non-stop, nearing match fitness

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury has been grabbing headlines ever since the Indian selectors decided to omit him from the squads for the upcoming tour of Australia. But that has not deterred the opener and he is working hard to be fit not just for the Australia series, but also the business end of the Indian Premier League.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:38 IST
IPL 13: MI skipper Rohit Sharma training non-stop, nearing match fitness
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (Image: Mumbai Indians' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury has been grabbing headlines ever since the Indian selectors decided to omit him from the squads for the upcoming tour of Australia. But that has not deterred the opener and he is working hard to be fit not just for the Australia series, but also the business end of the Indian Premier League.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed that while the MI skipper will not be taking the field against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, he has been working on his game and hamstring muscle to ensure that he is back in the team soon. "He has been training regularly. The day after the KXIP game was a rest day so there was anyway no training. But whenever the MI unit has trained, he has been there and while he slowly started with working on his leg, he has been hitting the nets now. In fact, before the last game, he also took throwdowns at the ground. He is clearly making an honest effort to regain full match fitness," the source told ANI.

Having injured his hamstring during the twin Super Over encounter against Kings XI Punjab on October 18, he has had to sit out the last two games for MI. While Mumbai won the game against Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, they lost to Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets on Sunday. While MI are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points from 11 games, what came as a big shock is that the Indian selectors while naming the squads from the Australia series which starts on November 27 with the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Even though as per reports national team physio Nitin Patel had informed the selection committee -- led by Sunil Joshi -- that Rohit would need 2-3 weeks to get fit, the selectors decided to omit him from the team and added that his injury status would be monitored by the BCCI medical team. This has surprised some as Rohit has already completed 10 of the 21 days that the medical team expects the limited-overs deputy to take to recover from the hamstring injury. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Under-pressure German COVID-19 test lab produces run of false positives

A German laboratory wrongly diagnosed 58 out of 60 coronavirus tests as positive, a newspaper reported on Wednesday, after a hospital become suspicious of the results and retested the patients.The MVZ Laboratory in Augsburg, Bavaria, blamed...

Pope says "lady" COVID must be obeyed, forgoes mask

Pope Francis on Wednesday described the COVID-19 pandemic as a tough lady taskmaster who must be obeyed, but he and most close aides did not wear masks at his general audience.At the start of the indoor audience, Francis apologized to peopl...

Two Kerala ministers get bail in assembly ruckus case

A court here on Wednesday granted bail to two Kerala ministers in a criminal case registered in connection with the ruckus inside the state Assembly in 2015 during the tenure of previous congress-led UDF government. Chief Judicial Magistrat...

2 Army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Two Army personnel were injured in a mine blast along the Line of control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Wednesday, official sources saidThe two personnel stepped on an anti-personnel mine triggering a blast during patrolling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020