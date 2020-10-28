Left Menu
Hazard's return to Real Madrid will be gradual, says Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said that Eden Hazard will make his way back to the side gradually.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:26 IST
Hazard's return to Real Madrid will be gradual, says Zidane
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said that Eden Hazard will make his way back to the side gradually. Zidane's remarks came as Real Madrid played out a 2-2 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Tuesday (local time).

In that match, Hazard came off the bench with just 20 minutes remaining. Real Madrid was headed for their second defeat in the Champions League this year, but Casemiro scored a goal in the 93rd minute to bring the scoreline level. "It was his first game after a long time out. That was the plan to gradually try and get him playing and that's what we've got to do with Eden," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

"He needs to be involved gradually and that's all there is to it. How we're going to do that will depend on the games. Given that we're playing every three days we'll have to see how we're going to do it," he added. Hazard was included in Madrid's squad for the first time this season as he Belgian striker had sustained a muscle injury last month.

Their draw against Borussia has left Madrid with one point from two games in Group B in the Champions League 2020-21 season. (ANI)

