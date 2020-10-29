Left Menu
Soccer-Late Boli goal gives Ferencvaros 2-2 draw with Dynamo Kyiv

Hungarian side Ferencvaros fought back from two-goals down to grab a well-deserved 2-2 draw against 10-man Dynamo Kyiv with substitute Franck Boli netting a late equaliser in their Champions League Group G clash on Wednesday.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 29-10-2020 03:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 03:40 IST
Hungarian side Ferencvaros fought back from two-goals down to grab a well-deserved 2-2 draw against 10-man Dynamo Kyiv with substitute Franck Boli netting a late equaliser in their Champions League Group G clash on Wednesday. Coached by former Dynamo Kyiv striker Serhiy Rebrov, Ferencvaros were staging their first home game in the Champions League in 25 years, and a limited number of fans were allowed in to the ground to witness the spectacle.

Kyiv took the lead when Igor Kharatin was harshly adjudged to have handled the ball in the box and Viktor Tsigankov coolly slotted home the resulting spot kick in the 28th minute, and Carlos De Pena added a second before halftime. Ferencvaros came out with all guns blazing in the second half and they pulled a goal back in the 59th minute when Tokmac Nguen received an incisive pass from Oleksandr Zubkov in the penalty area before turning and lashing the ball home.

The visitors had Serhiy Sydorchuk sent off for a second yellow card in the 86th minute and Boli made the most of Kyiv's failure to clear a late free kick when he hooked home the equaliser in the final minute of normal time to secure a draw. The result leaves Kyiv third in the group on one point, ahead of Ferencvaros on goal difference with leaders Barcelona beating second-placed Juventus 2-0 in the other game.

