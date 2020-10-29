Soccer-Barca provide another useful lesson for Pirlo's Juventus

Left Menu
Juventus' defeat to Barcelona was another useful lesson for a team that is still under construction, coach Andrea Pirlo said after Wednesday's Champions League game. "This defeat will help us to grow," said Pirlo, who himself is in his first season as a coach. "It was a difficult game against a team that knows how to play and are further down the path than we are.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 29-10-2020 04:58 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 04:58 IST
"This defeat will help us to grow," said Pirlo, who himself is in his first season as a coach.

"It was a difficult game against a team that knows how to play and are further down the path than we are. We are a team under construction, with players who were playing only their second Champions League match." Juventus have drawn three of their four games on the pitch in Serie A and won one and lost one in the Champions League as Pirlo attempts to rebuild the side.

"We are all eager to improve and play on par with teams like Barcelona as quickly as possible," added Pirlo. Captain Leonardo Bonucci admitted that results so far were disappointing.

"It's time to grit our teeth, to bring out the best in ourselves. These results are not up to our standards. Tonight, we knew it would be difficult. We made too many mistakes and Barcelona don't forgive," he said. "We could have done something more... but obviously, there is a lack of experience at European level in the players who have arrived."

"We are playing every three days and it's starting to show. Now we have to think about getting back to winning in the league." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

