Cricket-Yadav responds to India snub with another match-winning knock

After Yadav's "class" innings against Bangalore, the 40-year-old tweeted "hope selectors are watching him play..." Mumbai captain Kieron Pollard said Yadav just needed to be patient for his India call-up.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 10:55 IST
Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav produced another match-winning knock in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, prompting many to question his absence from India's limited-overs squads for the upcoming tour of Australia. Yadav is among the 12 batsmen who have scored 350-plus runs in this year's IPL and his 155-plus strike rate is second only to Mayank Agarwal in that group.

Two days after the Indian squads for Australia were announced, the 30-year-old smashed an unbeaten 79 in Mumbai Indians' five-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore led by India captain Virat Kohli. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was among those who had questioned Yadav's omission from Australia tour.

"Don't know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team India ... different people different rules I guess. I request all the selectors to see his records," Singh tweeted on Tuesday. After Yadav's "class" innings against Bangalore, the 40-year-old tweeted "hope selectors are watching him play..."

Mumbai captain Kieron Pollard said Yadav just needed to be patient for his India call-up. "Deep down inside, he must be very disappointed not getting to don the blue for India but I'm sure he's very, very close," Pollard said after Wednesday's win.

"He's done some amazing things for us as a franchise, and the most he can do is continue to let the bat talk and score more runs for us and take us all the way. "If he continues to be this consistent then at some point in time, you are going to get rewarded. Nothing happens before its time, and long may it continue for us as a franchise."

At least Yadav's latest effort did not go unnoticed. While Kohli was at the receiving end of it, India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed the performance on Twitter and advised Yadav to "Stay strong and patient".

