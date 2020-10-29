Left Menu
Soccer-Depleted Lazio endured 'surreal' two days, says Inzaghi

Lazio, missing several players due to injury and a COVID-19 scare, endured a "surreal" couple of days when they travelled to Belgium for their Champions League match against Club Brugge, coach Simone Inzaghi said. "They were two surreal days but the team gave it all," said Inzaghi.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:13 IST
Lazio, missing several players due to injury and a COVID-19 scare, endured a "surreal" couple of days when they travelled to Belgium for their Champions League match against Club Brugge, coach Simone Inzaghi said. The Serie A side were without at least eight regulars, including playmaker Luis Alberto and leading scorer Ciro Immobile, and had to call up four players from the youth team to make up the numbers for Wednesday's match.

Several players arrived on the afternoon of the game, which ended 1-1. "They were two surreal days but the team gave it all," said Inzaghi. "Amidst a thousand difficulties, we put in a great performance.

"We made a virtue out of necessity," he added. "I've never come to play a match with only 12 outfield players before but you have to live with these things and I hope they don't happen again." Italian media said some players had tested positive for COVID-19 in the run-up to the game although this has not been confirmed by the club.

Sporting director Igli Tare said they might ask for Sunday's Series A match at Torino to be postponed. "We'll think about it but we'll have to see the result of the next batch of tests," he said. "We'll evaluate the situation on Friday." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

