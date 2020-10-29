IPL 13: CSK backed experience over youth, it turned upside down for them, says Lara
Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) backed experience over youth and this has turned upside down for them in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).ANI | Dubai | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:11 IST
Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) backed experience over youth and this has turned upside down for them in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK failed to impress in the league and witnessed a very poor season. The MS Dhoni-led side is the bottom-placed team on the points table with just eight points from 12 games.
"I think they (CSK) have got a lot of older players. There are not any young players coming through the line-up. You look at it. Even their overseas players, they have been around for a long time. So, they have backed experience over youth, and this has really turned upside down for them. It's just an unbelievable season so far," Lara said while speaking on Star Sports Select Dugout. "You know, every time they turn up, we're very hopeful that CSK is going to turn it around. We know 3-4 games ago they were in a little bit of a situation where they had to start winning. We all came here thinking this was going to be the time when Dhoni turns things around with his team. And game after game, it just went, and they just kept hoping. But it's a situation where they can just to try to build from next year. In the few coming games that they have, see what they can do with the younger players with they've got," he added.
CSK are currently gearing for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), slated to take place on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lara
- Brian Lara
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Dhoni
ALSO READ
Gupkar Declaration: Farooq Abdullah convenes meeting on Thursday, Mehbooba Mufti to attend
Mehbooba Mufti to attend meeting of 'Gupkar Declaration' signatories at NC president's residence: Omar Abdullah
People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration favours initiation of dialogue between all stakeholders for resolution of JK issue: Farooq Abdullah. PTI MIJ RDMRDM
People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration aims to restore JK's constitutional status as it existed before Aug 5 last year: Farooq Abdullah. PTI MIJ RDMRDM
Govt issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon for not displaying mandatory declaration on products, including country of origin.