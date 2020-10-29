Left Menu
Development News Edition

I would rather be in bio-bubble playing cricket than sit at home: Stokes

In an interview to PTI, the world's premier all-rounder spoke about life in a bio-bubble amid the COVID-19 threat and host of other issues including his role as an opener in T20 cricket for Rajasthan Royals. "It obviously comes with its challenges, you know being away from the family, being in the same place for a long period of time, it can get a bit monotonous after a certain point of time," Stokes said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:26 IST
I would rather be in bio-bubble playing cricket than sit at home: Stokes

The monotony of being in a bio-bubble might be a concern for some but not for English all-rounder Ben Stokes who feels the isolating measure at least lets him play the sport he loves while the world battles a raging pandemic. In an interview to PTI, the world's premier all-rounder spoke about life in a bio-bubble amid the COVID-19 threat and host of other issues including his role as an opener in T20 cricket for Rajasthan Royals.

"It obviously comes with its challenges, you know being away from the family, being in the same place for a long period of time, it can get a bit monotonous after a certain point of time," Stokes said. But he feels that things need to be put in perspective to understand that a little monotony with all comforts puts sportsmen in a better position than a lot of other people.

"...we would much rather be in a bubble playing cricket and doing what we love than sitting at home not being able to do that. We need to put things into perspective, there are millions in the world suffering a lot more than what we are," he reasoned. "Thinking about them when we feel that times are getting tough makes it a little bit easier." Concerns have been raised about prolonged stay in a bio-bubble with Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq warning of psychological consequences.

Stokes conceded that being in a bio-bubble takes away the freedom that the players are so used to. "I feel it's a really challenging thing to go through. Especially, when it's so far away from what we have been used to for so many years." Stokes feels the players owe it to the millions of fans, who support them over years and the least they can do is put up a performance that is watchable on television.

"Being in a bio-secure bubble takes away that freedom that we are used to but looking at the bigger picture, it's a responsibility that we have on our shoulders as professional cricketers and athletes to keep the game going on the TV screens. "Giving the fans the entertainment that they want," he said.

Coming to cricket, Stokes, who hit a magnificent hundred against Mumbai Indians, is enjoying the role of an opener, something he is unable to do in a packed English top-order. "Yeah, I am really enjoying this new role. I have had conversations with Macca (coach Andrew McDonald) really long ago now, the IPL usually happens earlier in the year, so we had discussions even before that. I am really enjoying the new role," said the hero of England's 2019 World Cup triumph.

Stokes made it clear that he always wanted to open the innings. "It is something that I have sort of always wanted to slowly and gradually get into.

"In the England team, it's very tough with the amount of quality of batsmen we have got, like Jason Roy, Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales and all these guys who're all opening batsmen, so it's a very hard place to get into. "So yeah, really enjoying the opportunity and responsibility I've been given here at the Royals," he added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajinikanth says doctors advised him against entering politics

Breaking his silence, actor Rajinikanth on Thursday said he has been advised against entering politics by doctors as he had undergone a kidney transplant and due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor said he would announce at the appropria...

Wisconsin republican party says hackers stole $2.3 million - AP

Hackers stole 2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Partys account that was being used to help reelect U.S. President Donald Trump in the state, The Associated Press reported httpsapnews.comarticleelection-2020-donald-trump-wisconsin-ar...

Pak and Afghanistan cannot afford risk of lawlessness, chaos: Army chief Bajwa

Pakistan and Afghanistan cannot afford the risk of lawlessness and chaos as such a situation would have catastrophic consequences for both the countries, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said. Chief of the Army Staff General Bajwa s...

Man commits suicide in UP's Ghazipur; his note says wanted BSP ticket: Police

A small-time trader in UPs Ghazipur allegedly committed suicide, leaving behind a note that he was taking the step because the BSP has not given him a ticket to contest the elections, police said. Police said Munnu Prasad alleged in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020