Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul ready for 'responsibility and challenge' as vice-captain of India's limited-overs team

India and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul is confident to take the 'responsibility and challenge' as vice-captain of the Indian white-ball side for the Australian tour next month.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:42 IST
Rahul ready for 'responsibility and challenge' as vice-captain of India's limited-overs team
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

India and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul is confident to take the 'responsibility and challenge' as vice-captain of the Indian white-ball side for the Australian tour next month. Indian selectors on Monday announced the squad for ODIs, T20Is, and Tests against Australia.

Rahul got the reward of his ongoing performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he has scored the highest runs in this season so far. He also led his side KXIP and under his captaincy, Punjab are currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table and are looking to get into the playoffs. "It is a very happy and proud moment. I was not expecting it, but I am very happy. I am ready for responsibility and challenge and I will try to do my best for my team as much as I can," KXIP's official website quoted Rahul as saying.

In 12 games so far, Rahul has accumulated 595 runs with an average of 59.50 including a ton and five fifties. "I am looking forward to the coming tour but the next 2-3 weeks before that are very important. The next 2-3 months will be very important. I am thinking about one day at a time, not much forward at the moment," he further added.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy. India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj. India and Australia will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests against each other. The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship.

India and Australia are currently at the number one and two spots respectively in the World Test Championship standings. The last time India toured Australia, the Virat Kohli-led side managed to win their first Test series Down Under. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajinikanth says doctors advised him against entering politics

Breaking his silence, actor Rajinikanth on Thursday said he has been advised against entering politics by doctors as he had undergone a kidney transplant and due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor said he would announce at the appropria...

Wisconsin republican party says hackers stole $2.3 million - AP

Hackers stole 2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Partys account that was being used to help reelect U.S. President Donald Trump in the state, The Associated Press reported httpsapnews.comarticleelection-2020-donald-trump-wisconsin-ar...

Pak and Afghanistan cannot afford risk of lawlessness, chaos: Army chief Bajwa

Pakistan and Afghanistan cannot afford the risk of lawlessness and chaos as such a situation would have catastrophic consequences for both the countries, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said. Chief of the Army Staff General Bajwa s...

Man commits suicide in UP's Ghazipur; his note says wanted BSP ticket: Police

A small-time trader in UPs Ghazipur allegedly committed suicide, leaving behind a note that he was taking the step because the BSP has not given him a ticket to contest the elections, police said. Police said Munnu Prasad alleged in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020