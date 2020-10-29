Left Menu
Nitish Rana's 87 helps KKR post 172/5 against CSK

CSK, who pulled things back in the middle overs after a fine start from KKR openers Rana and Shubman Gill (26 off 17), leaked 66 runs in the last five overs. Sent in to bat, KKR got off to a solid start with Gill and Rana putting on 53 runs for the first wicket. Gill looked in good touch and hit four boundaries before falling to leggie Sharma.

29-10-2020
Opener Nitish Rana's 87 and a late burst helped Kolkata Knight Riders get to 172 for five against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Thursday. Following Rana's 61-ball effort, cameos from skipper Eoin Morgan (15 off 12) and Dinesh Karthik (21 not out off 10) allowed KKR to put up a competitive total. CSK, who pulled things back in the middle overs after a fine start from KKR openers Rana and Shubman Gill (26 off 17), leaked 66 runs in the last five overs. Lungi Ngidi (2/34) was the best bowler for CSK while Sam Curran also bowled well early on. The KKR innings was built largely on Rana's knock which comprised 10 fours, four sixes. The southpaw mixed caution with aggression and overcame a sluggish period in the middle overs with some lovely shots.

Rana hit three consecutive sixes off Karn Sharma in the 16th over to up the ante as KKR looked for quick runs. Sent in to bat, KKR got off to a solid start with Gill and Rana putting on 53 runs for the first wicket.

Gill looked in good touch and hit four boundaries before falling to leggie Sharma. Sunil Narine (7), sent in at number three, smashed the second ball for a six and fell four balls later, unable to clear a Mitchell Santner delivery with Ravindra Jadeja taking the catch.

KKR decided to send Rinku Singh, who was picked for the first time this season, ahead of Morgan at number four..

