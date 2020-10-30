Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kean pushing himself into PSG's plans after strong start

Kean has quickly justified PSG's decision to sign him on a season-long from Everton with four goals in two games, including both in Wednesday's 2-0 win at Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League. That clinical performance as a substitute may well have earned him a starting place for Saturday's trip to Nantes.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 30-10-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 13:40 IST
Kean pushing himself into PSG's plans after strong start

Paris Saint-Germain fans could be seeing a lot of Moise Kean in the next few weeks, especially with Neymar injured and Mauro Icardi out of form. Kean has quickly justified PSG's decision to sign him on a season-long from Everton with four goals in two games, including both in Wednesday's 2-0 win at Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

That clinical performance as a substitute may well have earned him a starting place for Saturday's trip to Nantes. A win would give PSG a seventh straight league win and pressure Lille ahead of the northern side's home game against improving Lyon on Sunday. PSG and Lille are level on points after eight rounds.

With PSG up against it against Basaksehir, the 20-year-old Kean came off the bench to show the kind of cool finishing which thrust him into the spotlight as a teen with Italian champion Juventus. A sharp header was soon followed by a well-taken goal in the penalty area, using his right foot to control the ball and his left to shoot after turning smoohtly.

“This start will give me strength,” Kean said. “I'll work hard for the next games.” Last weekend Kean netted two on his league debut, albeit against weak opposition in last-place Dijon. But aside from the goals, he has quickly clicked with his teammates and struck up an encouraging rapport with Kylian Mbappe. It's been a while since the 20-year-old Kean made headlines like these.

He joined Everton in the summer of 2019 for 27.5 million pounds (then $33.5 million) from Italian champion Juventus, with a reputation as one of Europe's most promising young strikers after becoming the youngest debutant for Juventus at 16 years, 23 days in 2016-17. His blossoming status was rubber-stamped when he became the youngest player to score for Italy in a competitive match. But things quickly turned sour after the big-money move to northern England.

The nadir came when interim coach Duncan Ferguson, who earned his reputation as a talented but uncompromising and aggressive striker, substituted him against Manchester United last December. Nothing unusual in a player being taken off — except that the exasperated Kean had only come on as a sub 18 minutes earlier. The sense of humiliation, in front of 75,000 fans and at such a young age, was keenly felt by Kean as he stood motionless with shock. Just one month earlier, he had been dropped from the squad after again turning up late to a team meeting.

Even the arrival of countryman Carlo Ancelotti, a vastly experienced and respected coach, did little to change his Everton fortunes and overall he found the net only twice in 33 games. But Edinson Cavani's departure from PSG, and a succession of early-season injuries and suspensions, led to PSG coach Thomas Tuchel demanding some players.

So a little more than three weeks ago, Kean joined just before the transfer window closed. Observers thought of Kean as being a useful backup to Icardi, who cost 50 million euros as the most recent — and maybe last for some time — expensive signing made by PSG.

But coaches love it when players give them healthy selection problems, and Kean might already find himself high up in Tuchel's pecking order..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai City FC rope in Ranawade, Rohlupuia

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City on Friday confirmed the signing of defender Amey Ranawade and midfielder PC RohlupuiaWhile 22-year-old Ranawade joins the Islanders on a one-year contract, 21-year-old Rohlupuia has inked a four-yea...

Delhi cabinet approves over Rs 40 cr to give insurance to lawyers

The Delhi cabinet has approved over Rs 40 crore to provide medical insurance of Rs 5 lakh and term insurance of Rs 10 lakh to lawyers, who are residents of the national capital, Law minister Kailash Gahlot said Friday. The lawyers will be i...

New arrest after France church attack, security tightened

A new suspect is in custody Friday in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church, as France heightened its security alert amid religious and geopolitical tensions around cartoons of...

Judge: Ex-CIA officer spy case too complex for speedy trial

A case against a former CIA officer accused of spying for China is too complex for a trial to happen until at least September 2021, a judge has ruled. Prosecutors asked the judge to declare the case complex against Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020