Aleem Dar set to break record for most ODIs as umpire

Aleem Dar will surpass Rudi Koertzen's record of most one-day internationals as an umpire in the second match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe on Sunday, which will be his 210th ODI.

ANI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 31-10-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 17:52 IST
Aleem Dar. Image Credit: ANI

Aleem Dar will surpass Rudi Koertzen's record of most one-day internationals as an umpire in the second match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe on Sunday, which will be his 210th ODI. The 52-year-old, who played first-class cricket in Pakistan for over a decade as an all-rounder before taking up umpiring, had also made his ODI debut in Pakistan, when he stood in a match against Sri Lanka in his hometown of Gujranwala in February 2000.

Last year, Aleem passed his idol Steve Bucknor to the top of the Test umpires' list. He holds the record of officiating in 132 Test matches and is second in the list of T20Is, only behind compatriot Ahsan Raza, with 46 T20Is. Aleem has officiated in 387 international matches so far, the most by any umpire. "It is a matter of great honour for me to be on the top of the list of both Tests and ODIs for umpires. When I had started out in the profession, I had never imagined I would get this far. I can only say that I have enjoyed every moment on the field and learning has been an ongoing process all this while," Aleem Dar said in an ICC release.

"I thank my family for standing by me over the years and am grateful to the International Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board for backing me and providing me with all the opportunities. I am also thankful to all my colleague match officials for their help and support," he added. Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager Umpires and Referees: "Aleem has been a very consistent umpire over the years, and this is reflected in his 16 years on the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires. We congratulate Aleem on the milestone, and wish him all the best for the upcoming game and series. We are sure many aspiring match officials look up to Aleem, and he will continue to inspire the next generation." (ANI)

