Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Clinical MI hand DC a nine-wicket hiding in Dubai

Mumbai Indians displayed a clinical performance to defeat Delhi Capitals by nine wickets here at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 31-10-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 18:38 IST
IPL 13: Clinical MI hand DC a nine-wicket hiding in Dubai
Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan in action against Delhi Capitals (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians displayed a clinical performance to defeat Delhi Capitals by nine wickets here at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock played knocks of 72* and 26 respectively as the Kieron Pollard-led side comfortably chased down the target of 111 with nine wickets in hand and 34 balls to spare. With this win, Mumbai Indians has consolidated its position at the top of the table with 18 points from 13 matches.

Chasing 111, Mumbai Indians got off to a steady start as openers Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan put on 38 runs inside the first six overs. Both batsmen eventually stitched together an opening stand of 68 runs. Anrich Nortje finally broke the partnership in the 11th over as he bowled de Kock (26). Suryakumar Yadav (12*) then joined Ishan Kishan (72*) in the middle and the duo ensured that Mumbai does not suffer from any more hiccups. The duo took Mumbai over the line by nine wickets and 34 balls to spare.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Trent Boult took seven wickets among them as Mumbai Indians restricted Delhi Capitals to 110/9 in the allotted 20 overs. Sent into bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a bad start as the side lost its opener Shikhar Dhawan (1) in the very first over of the innings as Trent Boult sent him back to the pavilion. In the third over of the innings, Boult removed Prithvi Shaw (10), reducing Delhi to 15/2.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer then got together at the crease and the duo tried to retrieve the innings for Delhi. Mumbai Indians' bowlers bowled tight line and length, not giving Delhi's batters a chance to free their arms and play big shots consistently. Pant and Iyer's 35-run stand was finally broken by Rahul Chahar in the 11th over as he had Iyer (25) stumped. In the very next over, Jasprit Bumrah removed Marcus Stoinis (2) and Rishabh Pant (21), reducing Delhi to 62/5.

Shimron Hetmyer (11) also failed to impress with the bat in hand as he was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile in the 16th over. After his dismissal, Delhi Capitals failed to get any sort of momentum and as a result, the side was restricted to under the 120-run mark. Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 111/1 (Ishan Kishan 72*, Quinton de Kock 26, Anrich Nortje 1-19) defeat Delhi Capitals 110/9 (Shreyas Iyer 25, Rishabh Pant 21, Jasprit Bumrah 3-17) by nine wickets. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Fell short of reading the wicket, says Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the side failed to read the wicket correctly which resulted in a massive nine-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. After being asked to bat first...

Motor racing-Bottas on pole at Imola with Hamilton alongside

Valtteri Bottas powered to pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday with Finns teammate and Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton locking out the front row for dominant Mercedes. Red Bulls Max Verstappen qualified th...

Tennis-Austrian Thiem joins Djokovic in skipping Paris Masters

Austrian Dominic Thiem has joined world number one Novak Djokovic in pulling out of next weeks Paris Masters after struggling with blisters in his foot during the Vienna Open. U.S. Open champion Thiem complained of the problem after his tit...

Delhi Congress, IYC pay homage to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

The Delhi Congress and the Indian Youth Congress IYC paid homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Saturday and observed the day as Kisan Adhikar Diwas. The Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020