IPL 13: Fell short of reading the wicket, says Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the side failed to read the wicket correctly which resulted in a massive nine-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 31-10-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 19:57 IST
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the side failed to read the wicket correctly which resulted in a massive nine-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. After being asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals lost wickets at regular intervals as no batsman got going in the match. Iyer was the highest scorer for the side with the contribution of 25 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Trent Boult took seven wickets among them as Mumbai Indians restricted Delhi Capitals to 110/9 in the allotted twenty overs. Both Bumrah and Boult scalped three wickets each. "Obviously, we fell short of reading the wicket. We weren't up to the mark right from the start and those wickets in the Powerplay took down the momentum from us. It was important for a few us to come and build a few partnerships but it happened in bits and pieces. There are lots of flaws to be pointed out to, but we gotta believe in ourselves and be strong-headed, also be positive. You can't anticipate how it's (the pitch) going to play right from the start," Iyer told host broadcaster Star Sport after the match.

Delhi will next play against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league game. According to Iyer, the next game will be a do or die encounter for the side to finish in top-four depending upon the result of the game between RCB and SunRisers Hyderabad. "Openers being there, it was important to get a good start, once you get the momentum, you can build on later. I feel 150 or 160 was a good total on such wickets. We'll have to think about it (changes to the line-up) and be fearless in our approach. We'll keep things simple and will not try to think much. It's going to be a do or die for both teams (about the next game) depending on how RCB play tonight," Iyer said.

Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock played knocks of 72 and 26 respectively as the Pollard-led side comfortably chased down the target of 111 with nine wickets in hand and 34 balls to spare. With this win, Mumbai have consolidated their position at the top of the table with 18 points from 13 matches.

Delhi with 14 points sits at third place and will take on RCB at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2. (ANI)

