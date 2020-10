SRH restrict RCB to 120/7

Invited to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 120 for seven against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Saturday

Opener Josh Phillip top-scored for RCB, making 32 runs while Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder took two wickets apiece for SRH

Brief Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 120 for 7 in 20 overs (J Phillip 32, AB de Villiers 24; Sandeep Sharma 2/20, Jason Holder 2/27).