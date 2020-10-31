Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Atletico set to sign Kondogbia from Valencia - reports

Spanish newspapers Marca and AS said French midfielder Kondogbia, 27, was set to have a medical at Atletico on Sunday after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee. Atletico have been given special dispensation to sign Kondogbia by organising body La Liga after Arsenal signed Thomas Partey just before the window closed by activating his 50-million-euro release clause.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 31-10-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 21:59 IST
Soccer-Atletico set to sign Kondogbia from Valencia - reports
Atletico Madrid has agreed to sign midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia from La Liga side Valencia, Spanish media reported on Saturday. Image Credit: Twitter (@atletienglish)

Atletico Madrid has agreed to sign midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia from La Liga side Valencia, Spanish media reported on Saturday. Spanish newspapers Marca and AS said French midfielder Kondogbia, 27, was set to have a medical at Atletico on Sunday after the two clubs agreed on an undisclosed fee.

Atletico has been given special dispensation to sign Kondogbia by organising body La Liga after Arsenal signed Thomas Partey just before the window closed by activating his 50-million-euro release clause. La Liga's rules allow clubs who have lost a player after their release clause was triggered to sign another player within a month provided they already play in Spain or are out of the contract.

Kondogbia looked set to leave Valencia for Atletico before the transfer window shut but eventually stayed at the club, who sold a number of high-profile players in the close season including captain Dani Parejo and Spain forward Rodrigo Moreno. Kondogbia lashed out at president Anil Murthy on social media earlier this month, saying he had "destroyed the club's ambitious project and broken your promise to the coach and me".

Kondogbia began his career with French side Lens before moving to Sevilla and had an ugly confrontation with Atletico striker Diego Costa in a 2013 Copa del Rey tie. He later moved to AS Monaco and Inter Milan, joining Valencia on loan in 2017 before completing a permanent move the following year.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

J&K admin to annul all actions taken under Roshni land scheme

Three weeks after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court ordered a CBI probe into an alleged scam in the Roshni land scheme, the JK administration on Saturday said it would annul all actions taken, cancel mutations and retrieve entire land in six...

Motor racing-Hamilton predicts a boring race at beautiful Imola

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton waxed lyrical about Imolas beautiful surroundings on Saturday but predicted few thrills for Sundays Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Italian circuit.Imola is making its Formula One return after a 14-y...

DRI seizes 12 kg of smuggled gold in Bengal; 5 held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized nearly 12 kg of smuggled gold valued at around Rs 6.22 crore in a couple of non-related operations at two ends of West Bengal and arrested five persons, the agency said on Saturday. Bas...

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in a must-win IPL match in Sharjah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in a must-win IPL match in Sharjah....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020