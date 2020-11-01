Rugby-England edge out France on points difference to win Six Nations

England were crowned Six Nations Champions for the third time in five years after they beat Italy 34-5 in Rome and France defeated Ireland 35-27 in Paris on Saturday.

England won the tournament, which started in February and was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, on points difference from France after both teams finished on 18 points having won four matches each. Ireland, who needed a bonus-point victory or a seven-point win in Paris, came third, Scotland fourth, Wales fifth and Italy were bottom of the standings.

France, who started their campaign by beating England, were more efficient, scoring tries through Antoine Dupont, a penalty try, Virimi Vakatawa and Romain Ntamack, who also kicked the rest of the points. Ireland benefited from France's ill-discipline in the first half and Cian Healy, Robbie Henshaw and Jacob Stockdale scored their tries with the other points coming from the boot of Johnny Sexton.