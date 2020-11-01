Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe wins toss, bats in 2nd ODI against Pakistan

Pakistan awarded ODI debuts to young right-handed batsman Haider Ali and right arm fast bowler Musa Khan as it made two changes from the team which won the first game by 26 runs on Friday. The three-match ODI series is part of the new World Cup Super League.

PTI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 01-11-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 12:56 IST
Zimbabwe wins toss, bats in 2nd ODI against Pakistan

Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss and elected to bat in the second one-day international against Pakistan on Sunday. Pakistan awarded ODI debuts to young right-handed batsman Haider Ali and right arm fast bowler Musa Khan as it made two changes from the team which won the first game by 26 runs on Friday.

The three-match ODI series is part of the new World Cup Super League. Seven of the 13 teams in the league will directly qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. Ali replaced left-handed batsman Haris Sohail, who couldn't recover from a strain in his left thigh after scoring a half-century in the first game. The 20-year-old Ali impressed in September when he scored 54 against England in his debut Twenty20 international at Manchester.

Khan, 20, replaced fast bowler Wahab Riaz as Pakistan captain Babar Azam tests the depth across the squad during the three-match series. Zimbabwe retained the same playing XI which meant experienced batsman Elton Chigumubura will sit out for the second successive match.

Brendan Taylor's fighting knock of 112 in the first match went in vain as fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took five wickets before Zimbabwe was bowled out for 255. Sunday marked Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar's record-breaking 210th ODI as the 52-year-old surpassed South Africa's Rudi Koertzen's record of supervising in most one-day internationals.

Dar also holds the record of umpiring in most test matches when he officiated in his 132nd test match last year. He has also umpired in 45 Twenty20 internationals, one behind his countryman Ahsan Raza. Lineups: Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Musa Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf. Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sikandar Raza, Brian Chari, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Wessley Madhevere, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

MP bypolls: Scindia mistakenly seeks votes for Congress

In a slip of the tongue, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia asked people to vote for his former party Congress during a campaign for the November 3 by-elections in Madhya Pradesh. A video, in which Scindia is seen seeking votes for...

Russia's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,636,781

Moscow Russia, November 1 ANISputnik Russia has recorded 18,665 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 1,636,781, the response center said on Sunday. The last such record was registered on Friday at 18,283.I...

Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51

A 70-year-old man was pulled from the rubble of a flattened building in western Turkey early on Sunday after being buried under the debris for 33 hours following a powerful earthquake which struck the countrys Aegean coast and Greek islands...

Power consumption grows 13.38% in October

Indias power consumption grew 13.38 per cent to 110.94 billion units BU in October this year, mainly driven by buoyancy in industrial and commercial activities, as per government data. Electricity consumption in the country was recorded at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020