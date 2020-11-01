Zimbabwe wins toss, bats in 2nd ODI against Pakistan

Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss and elected to bat in the second one-day international against Pakistan on Sunday. Pakistan awarded ODI debuts to young right-handed batsman Haider Ali and right arm fast bowler Musa Khan as it made two changes from the team which won the first game by 26 runs on Friday.

The three-match ODI series is part of the new World Cup Super League. Seven of the 13 teams in the league will directly qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. Ali replaced left-handed batsman Haris Sohail, who couldn't recover from a strain in his left thigh after scoring a half-century in the first game. The 20-year-old Ali impressed in September when he scored 54 against England in his debut Twenty20 international at Manchester.

Khan, 20, replaced fast bowler Wahab Riaz as Pakistan captain Babar Azam tests the depth across the squad during the three-match series. Zimbabwe retained the same playing XI which meant experienced batsman Elton Chigumubura will sit out for the second successive match.

Brendan Taylor's fighting knock of 112 in the first match went in vain as fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took five wickets before Zimbabwe was bowled out for 255. Sunday marked Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar's record-breaking 210th ODI as the 52-year-old surpassed South Africa's Rudi Koertzen's record of supervising in most one-day internationals.

Dar also holds the record of umpiring in most test matches when he officiated in his 132nd test match last year. He has also umpired in 45 Twenty20 internationals, one behind his countryman Ahsan Raza. Lineups: Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Musa Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf. Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sikandar Raza, Brian Chari, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Wessley Madhevere, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams.