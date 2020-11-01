Left Menu
Development News Edition

Test C'ship format allows top 2 teams to play final irrespective of missed games, feels Lorgat

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to take a call on the fate of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship by mid-November. Flagged off with the 2019 Ashes series, the championship has been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic as bilateral ties have either been cancelled or postponed with an eye on safety of players.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 01-11-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 13:13 IST
Test C'ship format allows top 2 teams to play final irrespective of missed games, feels Lorgat
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to take a call on the fate of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship by mid-November. Flagged off with the 2019 Ashes series, the championship has been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic as bilateral ties have either been cancelled or postponed with an eye on the safety of players.

As the cricketing world takes baby steps towards normalcy -- hugely boosted by the successful hosting of the ongoing Indian Premier League -- and with the final of the championship set for June 2021, former ICC Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat believes that the international body could actually go ahead and have the top two teams on the log fight it out in the final at Lord's. "I read recently that the ICC believes they can get to the final as planned for the World Test Championship and I hope that it does happen because it will be quite exciting to see the two best Test teams competing in the final. It is going to be very difficult, but you know it is a league table and you might remember the point system is worked out (in a way they have calculated) doesn't matter how many Tests you have played.

"Everybody doesn't play the same, but the average number of points that you earn will determine where you sit on the log. So, if there is some series that has not been completed, there is still a log with two teams sitting at the top. So, it is possible that ICC may say that regardless of not all the Tests having being played, we will take the teams in the top two and they will go and play the final," he told ANI. The ICC has said that the matter will be discussed and clarity will be got soon. "It will be discussed at the Cricket Committee and Chief Executives Committee meetings in mid-November and we should have more clarity post then," an ICC official said.

Asked if there could be a toss-up between either splitting points for the cancelled games or only adding points from games completed to see who sits at the top of the table at the end of the cycle, the official said: "Both will be discussed." Lorgat has himself gone on to add that the successful hosting of the IPL in UAE is a big boost for the game. "The IPL is a big tournament played over two months. It is a huge event and if they can successfully host the IPL as the organisers have shown here in the UAE, it is a big boost," he said while talking about the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 league. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

MP bypolls: Scindia mistakenly seeks votes for Congress

In a slip of the tongue, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia asked people to vote for his former party Congress during a campaign for the November 3 by-elections in Madhya Pradesh. A video, in which Scindia is seen seeking votes for...

Russia's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,636,781

Moscow Russia, November 1 ANISputnik Russia has recorded 18,665 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 1,636,781, the response center said on Sunday. The last such record was registered on Friday at 18,283.I...

Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51

A 70-year-old man was pulled from the rubble of a flattened building in western Turkey early on Sunday after being buried under the debris for 33 hours following a powerful earthquake which struck the countrys Aegean coast and Greek islands...

Power consumption grows 13.38% in October

Indias power consumption grew 13.38 per cent to 110.94 billion units BU in October this year, mainly driven by buoyancy in industrial and commercial activities, as per government data. Electricity consumption in the country was recorded at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020