IPL 13: KXIP bowlers need to change pace and use cutters, feels Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda hit an unbeaten 62 off 30 balls when it mattered most for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) as they finished their 20 overs on 153/6 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 01-11-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 17:47 IST
Kings XI Punjab batsman Deepak Hooda (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

KXIP got off to a good start as KL Rahul hit a 27-ball off 29 and Mayank Agarwal scored 26 off 15 balls as the openers put on 48 in 5.2 overs before Lungi Ngidi struck. The South Africa pacer was the most impressive bowler on display as he also sent back Rahul.

Chris Gayle failed to rise to the challenge on the day as Imran Tahir clean bowled him for 12 and it was ultimately on Hooda to ensure that the KXIP bowlers have a total to bowl at. The middle-order batsman said that changing the pace will hold the key for the Punjab bowlers. "I am very pleased with my batting today. If we bowl well, make use of the change of pace, some of them stick on the surface, and need to bowl cutters," he told the host broadcasters during the mid innings break.

Commenting on how he looked to approach his innings as the KXIP middle-order had failed to capitalise on the good start at the top, Hooda said: "I was trying to be positive, if it was in my zone, I was going for my shots."

